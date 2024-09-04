Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 952 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS stock opened at $232.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.28.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

