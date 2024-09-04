Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,134,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.59.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.