Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,004 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Simon Property Group worth $116,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 177,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $163.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $169.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

