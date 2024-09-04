Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 83,635 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,635 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Welltower worth $125,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $122.36.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

