Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 916 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 696,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $96,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 117,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $148.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

