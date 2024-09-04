Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of DexCom worth $91,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $369,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

