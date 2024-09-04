Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,947.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581,625 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $165,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,537.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

