Rhumbline Advisers Has $119.23 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Schlumberger worth $119,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SLB opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

