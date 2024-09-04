Rhumbline Advisers Has $123.84 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of CSX worth $123,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

