Rhumbline Advisers Has $88.74 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,734 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $88,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $9,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE YUM opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

