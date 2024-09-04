Rhumbline Advisers Has $89.58 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $89,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,190,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,317,000 after acquiring an additional 166,751 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,001,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,425,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.6 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $469.01 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

