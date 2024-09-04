Rhumbline Advisers Has $90.62 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,715,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,564 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $90,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

O stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

