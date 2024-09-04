Rhumbline Advisers Has $94.36 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $94,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

MPWR opened at $838.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $763.68. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

