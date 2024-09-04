Rhumbline Advisers Has $97.61 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $97,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $73.06. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

