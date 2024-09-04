Rhumbline Advisers Invests $81.59 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 475,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GEV opened at $192.55 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.60.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

