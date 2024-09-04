Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,224 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $84,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.91 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.