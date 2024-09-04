Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $114,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

