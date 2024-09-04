Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,927 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American International Group were worth $99,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after buying an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,273,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,800,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AIG opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $80.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

