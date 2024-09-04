Rhumbline Advisers Sells 163,342 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 163,342 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of PayPal worth $123,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $73.93.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

