Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,871 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Illinois Tool Works worth $133,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $249.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

