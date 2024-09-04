Rhumbline Advisers Sells 31,006 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Marriott International worth $113,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.44.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $230.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

