Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,569 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Marathon Petroleum worth $136,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $173.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

