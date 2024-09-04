Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,593 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $120,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,611. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $184.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $185.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

