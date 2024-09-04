Rhumbline Advisers Sells 42,373 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $110,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9,720.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 227,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 49,311 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.54.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

