Rhumbline Advisers Sells 59,713 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,713 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $82,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 76,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 98,705 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 98,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 76,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $83.14.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

