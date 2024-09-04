Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,729 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,345 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of EOG Resources worth $141,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 186,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,368 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank cut their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

