Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,019 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Newmont were worth $84,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $3,313,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.