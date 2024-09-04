RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.73

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.73 and traded as high as C$18.69. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.68, with a volume of 1,367,515 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.73.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

