Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 505 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 115.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
TCOM stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
