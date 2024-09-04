Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 518 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

View Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Down 2.0 %

Airbnb stock opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.