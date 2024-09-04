Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 9,802 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.26% of Superior Group of Companies worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 109,596 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 87,481 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Activity at Superior Group of Companies

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Jake Himelstein acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $530,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Loreen M. Spencer bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,911.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jake Himelstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700 in the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $245.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

See Also

