Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,336.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $692.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.