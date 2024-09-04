Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,408,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,440,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,396,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 162,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

