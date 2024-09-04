Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 179.0% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 46.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $765,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.