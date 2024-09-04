Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $275.45 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

