Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.