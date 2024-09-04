Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

