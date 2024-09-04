Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $677,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

