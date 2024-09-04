Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $693,000 Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 60.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

VOYA stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

