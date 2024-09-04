Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $818,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,638 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CME opened at $212.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.14 and a 200-day moving average of $207.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.