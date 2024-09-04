Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $828,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $87,237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 431,616 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,696,000 after purchasing an additional 383,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 183,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $190.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.46. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

