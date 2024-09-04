Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $830,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

