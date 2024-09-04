Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of AOM opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

