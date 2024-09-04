Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

