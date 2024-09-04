Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

