Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,512 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $295,901,000 after purchasing an additional 163,067 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Voyager Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,289,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.17, for a total transaction of $2,548,605.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,449,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,909 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.17, for a total transaction of $2,548,605.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,449,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total transaction of $203,107.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,082 shares of company stock worth $202,909,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $511.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

