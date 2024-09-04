Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 230.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,045 shares of company stock worth $3,482,491 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.0 %

Ingredion stock opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day moving average of $118.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

