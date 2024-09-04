Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Brady were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brady by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after acquiring an additional 106,219 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Brady by 2,520.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 447,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Brady by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 453,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Brady stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

