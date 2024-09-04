Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 149 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,639 shares of company stock worth $3,079,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $211.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.91.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.