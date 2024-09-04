Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 24,311 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,311 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of SunCoke Energy worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $70,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 92,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE SXC opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.